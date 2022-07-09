Charlotte Douglas Airport applied for federal funding. It didn't get the money

Airport officials said they were unsure why they didn't get any funds from an infrastructure grant.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Soon, Asheville Regional Airport will receive quite a bit of money through President Biden's $1 billion infrastructure grant. But Charlotte Douglas International Airport was denied funding from it.

Travelers told WCNC Charlotte if they could describe the Charlotte airport in one word, descriptors like "stress", "chaotic", "mess" and "huge" come to mind. Robin Byrd was a flight attendant based out of Charlotte for 30 years. That means she's seen her fair share of airports and knows what makes a good one.

“Ease of entry and exit, flow through the airport," Byrd said. "Places to eat places to shop.”

All those things mentioned are in the plan for the Concourse A Phase 2 expansion plan. There will be more gates for planes and more space for people. This plan came banking on federal funding by President Biden.

The problem: CLT is not on the list.

“While Charlotte Douglas International Airport applied for funding, CLT was not a part of the year-one awards announced today by the FAA. While disappointed in not receiving funding in year one of this five year program, CLT will submit an application in year two," an airport spokesperson said.

Airport leaders also said they're not sure why they weren't approved. Travelers said it's especially confusing since Charlotte Douglas is one of the 10 hubs for American Airlines.

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.