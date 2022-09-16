NC man says hackers stole his 'dream car' from outside of his home using key fob signal

Newer, higher-end cars often use keyless fobs, which hackers can easily use to re-route the signal to a device in their hands.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thieves have figured out an innovative way to steal cars that only costs a couple of dollars and doesn't involve breaking windows.

Newer, higher-end cars often use keyless fobs, which hackers can easily use to re-route the signal to a device in their hands.

"I was heartbroken, I almost wanted to cry," said Raleigh resident Michael Norris.

Tuesday morning, Norris noticed his BMW was not in his parking spot outside his home.

He called several different tow truck companies and checked with his bank to see if they came for it by mistake.

"How would you get the car out of the lot without the alarm going off, or breaking the window?" Norris said.

This is able to be achieved if a person stood outside Norris' home with a device that receives the signal sent by his vehicle's fob. The signal is received by hackers if they placed another device outside Norris' car.

