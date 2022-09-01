Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

Higher fuel costs stemming from pandemic-driven inflation and renewable energy programs are behind the rate increases, the utility said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina.

In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly lower than the rate hike that began on Sept.1, according to a spokesperson for the utility.

Customers in the Carolinas, which includes people in Charlotte, Greensboro, and the Triad region, will see a 9.5% increase in their monthly bills through the end of December. The utility said rates will drop by 1.3% on Jan. 1, 2023, when energy efficiency adjustments take effect, pending approval by regulators.

Given these adjustments, Duke Energy said the total impact will be an 8.2% rate increase for customers.

By then, "the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, that impact on each bill would be an increase of $8.71, from $106.23 to $114.94", said Bill Norton, a spokesperson for Duke Energy. From Sept. to Dec., the increase is slightly higher, at $10.10.

These rate hikes are attributed to several factors, such as increased energy demand resulting from the COVID-19 shutdowns, and supply chain issues.

In order to alleviate energy price hikes, Duke Energy is providing customers with information and tips on saving energy. Additionally, there are programs that provide payment assistance and other resources to help alleviate the rising costs for eligible households

