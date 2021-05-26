Looking for a job? NC casino resort offering $15 per hour with hiring bonuses

Harrah's Cherokee Casinos has over 150 job openings posted on its website.

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos is looking to hire a number of positions, and all non-tipped roles now have a starting rate of $15 per hour. Many tipped positions are also seeing increases to starting rates, varying by position.

Harrah's Cherokee is also offering hiring bonuses up to $3,000 and health benefits.

For those looking to apply, Harrah's is hiring over 150 team members at two different locations. Interested applicants can apply online, but the casino resort will also have a hiring event on Tuesday, June 8, at its Harrah’s Cherokee Resort’s Hotel Ballroom.