Here's a look at Plaza Midwood's newest development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're getting our first look at big changes coming to Plaza Midwood. A new development will be built on Central and Pecan Avenue.

The massive parking lot and strip mall there will become nearly 400 apartments, new restaurants, stores, office spaces and pedestrian-friendly green space.

Construction on the project is expected to begin this fall.

