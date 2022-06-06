Belmont tenants asked to vacate building

It's not the first time tenants have felt disrupted. In April, they were told their rent would rise on June 1, so they have to pay $1,275 a month instead of $600.

BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has been following troubles facing tenants in Belmont since April. At first, it was a massive rent hike. Now, they're being told they have to leave the property.

Kurt Suter has been living at Cimeron Apartments for 10 years. He said he's finally in a place where he feels settled and happy in his home, but soon his apartment on Beaty Road won't be home anymore.

He recently received a letter from Brown & Glenn Property Management & Real Estate Investments in NC stating in part, "Please accept this letter to serve as your 30-Day Notice to Vacate the property. The owner has chosen to go in a new direction with the renovation efforts with this property."

“We’re humans we’re not just people who go, go away," Suter said. “It’s like they uprooted everyone’s lives, disrupted everyone.”

It's not the first time tenants have felt disrupted. Back in April, they were told their rent would rise on June 1, so they have to pay $1,275 a month instead of $600.

“Do they think we're made of money?" Suter asked. "We're barely making it now and you want us to pay this rent and then try to find another place. It's unheard of."

To make matters worse, demand for housing is great and rent is high across the region. Still, Suter is hopeful he'll find a place, but he says it won't feel the same.

“It’s like our own little community here, our own little family,” Suter said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to Brown & Glenn for more information, they have yet to respond.