Seeking Solutions: Offering transitional housing to Cabarrus County residents

The Rebuilders Campus sits on about 10 acres of land and will offer transitional housing to Cabarrus County residents.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Concord and Cabarrus County are among the fastest-growing areas in the Charlotte region.

“The economy is thriving, and business is growing, and we have tremendous... in migration," Ed Hosack, CEO of Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM), said.

But at times that comes with a price. The cost of renting has skyrocketed and there are not enough affordable places to live.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over the last decade, Concord has grown a staggering 33% making it one of the state's largest cities. Right now, it shows no signs of slowing down.

“The population growth is good for our community but at the same time, it drives housing prices tremendously,” Hosack said.

The average rent in Concord is over $1,500, according to Rent Cafe.

“Cabarrus County has the highest year-over-year rental increase rates in the state of North Carolina, higher than Charlotte,” Hosack said.

CCM helps families who find themselves facing homelessness. Hosack said he's seen the negative impacts of growth in the region.

“There are many families who are struggling to keep up, in fact, they're not keeping up," Hosack said. "They find themselves in housing crisis."

With the growth, Concord and Cabarrus County are working to create housing opportunities for residents. The city of Concord has created more affordable units over the last few years and passed zoning changes that allow tiny homes to be built.

Meanwhile, CCM is seeking solutions by trying to solve the housing crisis by creating more places to live.

It's called the Rebuilders Campus and it sits on about 10 acres of land. It will offer transitional housing to Cabarrus County residents.

The old textile mill was built in the early 1900s and now it will create new opportunities to rebuild hope.

“This location became the perfect place," Hosack said.

Close to transportation and resources, the property has a rich history, but soon it will help house residents in need.

“Transitional housing is the solution for so many of our folks that have fallen into crisis and who are not able to stabilize and come out on their own," Hosack said.

The Rebuilders Campus and Brown Mill Commons are on Cabarrus Avenue in Concord. The project is broken into three phases. The first will include two 24-unit apartment buildings and a program center that will operate as a day care. Phase two will establish a retail and commercial environment, providing amenities, job opportunities, and health care. The last phase will create two more 24-unit apartment buildings. In total, it's 96 apartments, serving 300 individuals.

“It takes a comprehensive approach," Hosack said. "Homelessness and recovering housing stability is a complex set of circumstances."

On top of the housing, tenants will receive education and training to become self-sufficient. The goal is over three to five years, move them into a home they can afford.

Hosack said through this approach, they invest in people, giving them a better chance at succeeding.

“The solutions that are offered today, are offered as a one-time fix, or short-term solution, neither of those is going to help someone emerge out of crisis and reach stability," Hosack said.

In total, the project costs $13.5 million and will take seven years to complete. Phase one is expected to be finished over the next few years.

This story is part of 'I Can't Afford to Live Here,' a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte.