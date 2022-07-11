Charlotte City Council may ban 'source of income discriminatin' for renters

If approved, Charlotte will be the first city in North Carolina to ban "source of income discrimination" against renters who use Section 8 vouchers to make payments.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to create more affordable housing will be on the table at Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting, with leaders expected to discuss plans that would make Charlotte the North Carolina city to pass certain renter protections and ban "source of income discrimination."

If approved, some developers in Charlotte would be fined hundreds of dollars for refusing to rent to voucher holders. The policy says developers or housing providers who deny renters trying to use the vouchers, known as Section 8 vouchers, could receive a warning or fines. These vouchers provide a federally-funded subsidy to assist the tenant in making rent payments. The new policy would only apply to landlords and developers who receive city subsidies for their properties.

The policy would also affect market-rate housing that received city infrastructure reimbursement incents, tax increment grants or capital-funded partnerships.

If approved, Charlotte will be the first city in North Carolina to pass such protections and ban "source of income discrimination" for renters. The term refers to renters who are denied a property when landlords set different application terms, deny applications or refuse to show a home to these tenants.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.

City Council will also discuss a $3 million affordable housing development grant at Monday's meeting. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Lexi Wilson will have more details on Monday's meeting and the push to create more affordable housing in Charlotte. Her full report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 4 p.m.