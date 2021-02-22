Source of income discrimination for housing is currently legal in Charlotte, but that could change

A 2020 study by Inlivian found that many of the housing vouchers were only accepted in neighborhoods with lower-performing schools, higher poverty, and higher crime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The abrupt abatement of Tent City put Charlotte’s affordable housing issues in the spotlight. Monday night, the City of Charlotte plans to discuss strategies to address source of income discrimination. This form of discrimination is currently legal, and housing organizations are holding a rally outside of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center hoping the city will outlaw it.

The legality comes from the Charlotte Fair Housing Act, which lists seven reasons landlords can’t use to deny housing to people -- source of income isn’t on that list.

This means if a person has a housing voucher, child support money disability income, etc., they could be denied the living arrangement. Critics say it’s crippling people’s ability to find good homes.

"We’re having the rally today because we understand it’s going to take all of us to come together to help those in most need,” Charlotte NAACP president Corine Mack said.

Mack is hoping the City of Charlotte will amend the fair housing ordinance to outlaw source of income discrimination.

"You have no idea the hurt you're doing to people when you turn them away,” Mack said. "We’re talking about folks that are hard-working, who are working two and three jobs to make ends meet.”

HAPPENING NOW: housing organizations are rallying outside of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Govt Center hoping they’ll outlaw source of income discrimination. I’ll have more on what this means at 4/5:30p on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/VGjI7Duazv — Lana Harris (@LanaHarrisNews) February 22, 2021

A 2020 study by Inlivian found that many of the housing vouchers were only accepted in neighborhoods with lower-performing schools, higher poverty, and higher crime.

"They can’t afford to even think about moving from high crime areas or where there's a lot of violence to an area that may have minimal violence because they don’t make enough money,” Mack said.

Mack said the affordable and low-income housing availability issue has gone on too long.

"A state that has been looking at poverty and 'studying' poverty for six to eight years and we still have not moved the needle," Mack questioned. "That’s a problem.”

Mack said she hopes the rally moves city leaders to side with the people who are looking for more options in where they can call home.