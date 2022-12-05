Charlotte city leaders discuss where $75 million to put toward affordable housing could go

One idea was to ensure projects are built where existing transportation and jobs are.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte has $75 million to put toward affordable housing initiatives over the next year.

On Monday night, city council’s Housing, Safety and Community committee discussed how to spend the money in a focused way to help residents beyond housing.

One idea was to ensure projects are built where existing transportation and jobs are.

City staff also presented an idea that many members supported called “teamforce” housing. The strategy calls for the city to partner with corporations to fund and build housing for a company’s workforce. The committee did not vote on any funding allocations Monday night

Contact Julia Kauffman at jkauffman@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



HOME ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS IN CHARLOTTE

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



