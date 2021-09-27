HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to visit Charlotte Tuesday

Fudge and Mayor Vi Lyles will visit an affordable housing complex in Charlotte before holding a news conference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge will visit Charlotte and Rock Hill Tuesday.

Fudge's visit will include a roundtable discussion with leaders of the Catawba Nation and residents before she travels to Charlotte. During her Charlotte stop, Fudge and Mayor Vi Lyles will tour an affordable housing complex and speak with residents about their experiences.

Fudge will be visiting the Carolinas to promote President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda and its investments in affordable housing construction and community revitalization.

Lyles and Fudge will then hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte will have a full report on Secretary Fudge's visit to the Carolinas. It will air during WCNC Charlotte News Tuesday.

