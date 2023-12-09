Habitat for Humanity seeking solutions by planning big Charlotte build in October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project to benefit Habitat for Humanity is returning to Charlotte with WCNC Charlotte as a proud partner to seek solutions to the Queen City's affordable housing crisis.
Volunteers will come together to build 39 new homes at an affordable-housing development near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in west Charlotte. Construction will take place the first week of October.
“This is something that has been envisioned for years,” Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte’s CEO Laura Belcher told WCNC Charlotte's Sarah French.
This land has special meaning.
“The land actually is the former site of the Plato Price School," Belcher explained.
Founded in 1915, the Plato Price School stood as the centerpiece of a once-thriving Black neighborhood in west Charlotte. The land has set empty though for almost 60 years.
The school had several notable alumni, including prominent cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Eddie L. Hoover, renowned folk artist Nellie Ashford and former Congressman Mel Watt.
Former students said they are thrilled to see Habitat for Humanity building homes there.
“It makes me feel indescribably happy to know that now that property where I walked, there are new people coming and going to revitalize the area and have a sense of home,” Ashford said.
The new homeowners are just as excited.
"I feel proud to be able to have a home to provide shelter for me and for Baylie -- and to even leave that legacy to her," Lapri Holmes told French.
"I'm very excited," future resident Brianna said. "This is something that's really, really great for my family. Like, my kids, just a blessing."
In 1987, Habitat’s Carter Work Project came to Charlotte to build 14 affordable homes in the Optimist Park area just east of Uptown.
"President Carter has worked with Habitat for the past 37 years to draw attention to the needs of affordable housing, both nationally and globally," Belcher said. "And so, in his honor [and] legacy, that effort continues."
Carter previously explained why Habitat for Humanity was so close to his heart.
"Many times, at the end of the week, when the house is finished, and we get to deliver a Bible and keys to their new house, I think that’s the times in my life when I have wept more than any other for excitement and gratification I was privileged along with my wife to participate in such a great project," President Jimmy Carter said.
In 2019, the Carters transitioned their ambassadorship to Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
Brooks and Yearwood will be lending their voices and their muscles for the big build in Charlotte in October.
