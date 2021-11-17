North Carolina's overdue state budget nears passage

A final House vote is set for Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The proposed $25.9 billion state budget is one vote away from passing the General Assembly, following votes in both the Senate and the House on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 41-7 to give final approval to the plan, while the House voted 104-10 in a preliminary vote. A final House vote is set for Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he would sign the long-overdue budget, which he called "imperfect," saying it included much-needed spending on education and infrastructure.

The budget gives teachers an average 5% raise over two years, plus a bonus of at least $2,300 in federal pandemic relief money. Those who make less than $75,000 will get an extra $500.

