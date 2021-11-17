North Carolina's overdue state budget nears passage

RALEIGH, N.C. — The proposed $25.9 billion state budget is one vote away from passing the General Assembly, following votes in both the Senate and the House on Wednesday.
Editor's Note: The attached video aired at an earlier date.
The Senate voted 41-7 to give final approval to the plan, while the House voted 104-10 in a preliminary vote. A final House vote is set for Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he would sign the long-overdue budget, which he called "imperfect," saying it included much-needed spending on education and infrastructure.
The budget gives teachers an average 5% raise over two years, plus a bonus of at least $2,300 in federal pandemic relief money. Those who make less than $75,000 will get an extra $500.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.