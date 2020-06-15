North Carolina receives funding to help low-income families pay rent, avoid evictions

Individuals and families who are at or below 200% of the poverty line can apply for financial assistance paying rent and utility bills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that it has begun to receive funding that can be distributed to low-income families facing eviction pay rent and utility expenses.

DHHS says the money will go through its Community Action Agencies as part of the federal Community Services Block Grant. Evictions are currently frozen in North Carolina through June 21 as part of Governor Roy Cooper's executive order, but many families are facing excessive bills because they've been unable to pay during the pandemic.



"With the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor's moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs is the only thing keeping many families in safe and stable housing," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. "This flexible funding will allow our Community Action Agencies to continue to meet a wide array of needs in our communities, including helping families remain in their homes when the moratorium is lifted."