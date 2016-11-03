Novant Health increasing minimum wage

The new pay rates are effective March 3, 2023.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up.

In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.

“Continuing to provide a meaningful living wage for our team members remains a top priority at Novant Health,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “Like other health systems nationwide, our teams and our operations have been stretched beyond belief the past three years. Despite these challenges, Novant Health is proud to continue to prioritize our commitment to team members so they can care for our communities.”

Novant's statement said it has steadily raised living wages with three increases over the last six years. A minimum wage of $11 per hour was implemented in North Carolina in 2017, basing it on local living costs and aiming to pay above the state minimum wage.

The minimum wage for the health care system was adjusted to $12.50 per hour in 2018, and then increased to $15 per hour in 2021.

“Novant Health’s commitment to upward and economic mobility starts with looking internally and ensuring our team members have the ability to thrive,” said Carmen Canales, senior vice president and chief people and belonging officer. “When we invest in our team members, we invest in their families and our communities.”

Novant also noted it surprised team members in January 2022 with an extra week of paid time off or the cash equivalent. That represented an approximately $40 million investment to employees.