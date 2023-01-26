Thief gets away with $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl's, police say

The suspect was caught on camera smashing a jewelry case before using pepper spray on an employee who tired to intervene.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police released surveillance video Tuesday of a person they say stole $80,000 in jewelry from a Kohl's in Gastonia and pepper sprayed an employee who approached them.

Gastonia police said the robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Kohl's on East Franklin Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the suspect using a hammer to smash a jewelry case that police say contained several wedding rings and accessories. The suspect then pepper-sprayed an employee who approached him.

The suspect was caught on multiple cameras as he ran out of the store.

The suspect was identified as a white male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black baseball cap with white letters and a mask over his face. He has blond or light-colored hair.

Any person with information about this suspect or this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.