Chase Briscoe lands childhood hero Tony Stewart's No. 14

Briscoe earned the bump with nine wins this season and a spot in next month's Xfinity Series title-deciding finale.
Credit: AP
Chase Briscoe celebrates in victory lane following a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Briscoe has earned the promotion he's been chasing all year. 

Briscoe next season will follow the path of fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart and drive the No. 14 in the Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing. 

 Briscoe will be largely backed by sponsor Highpoint, a technology solutions company that has built a personal relationship with Briscoe. 

Highpoint came through with the late funding for Briscoe's Xfinity ride this season and is supporting the move to Cup.