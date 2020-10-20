Chase Briscoe lands childhood hero Tony Stewart's No. 14

Briscoe earned the bump with nine wins this season and a spot in next month's Xfinity Series title-deciding finale.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Briscoe has earned the promotion he's been chasing all year.

Briscoe next season will follow the path of fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart and drive the No. 14 in the Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Briscoe earned the bump with nine wins this season and a spot in next month's Xfinity Series title-deciding finale.

Briscoe will be largely backed by sponsor Highpoint, a technology solutions company that has built a personal relationship with Briscoe.