CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over a hundred people filled the parking lot at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa Tuesday night, gathered to mourn the death of Scott Brooks, co-owner of the beloved restaurant.

Early Monday morning, Brooks was opening the store when he was confronted by an unknown, armed person. He was shot and died of his injuries.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Tuesday evening in front of the restaurant.

Shock and grief are still gripping the tight-nit NoDa neighborhood.

"He did not deserve this," one woman told NBC Charlotte on Monday.

The restaurant and its benches have been covered in flowers, candles and cards from community members mourning the loss of a neighbor and friend.

The sandwich shop started in 1973 before NoDa transformed into the arts district that it is today. For decades, many in the Charlotte community have seen the Brooks family as more than just good business owners.

"You know this is a legendary place," one man told NBC Charlotte Monday. "These are good people that really gave back to this particular community."

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department attended the candlelight vigil on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, CMPD said in part, "Many of our officers dropped in on this spot to have lunch or dinner while on patrol. It was a known eatery among police officers. We send our condolences to the Brooks family."

This remains an active investigation. Anyone that has information about this homicide is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

