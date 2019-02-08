CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's more of a community than it is just like a camp."

For the past six years, Emma Carroll has signed up for Girls Rock Charlotte.

"Here, it's kinda a safe space for sure, 'cause no one is going to judge you here," Carroll said.

Girls Rock Charlotte is a non-profit that is a 100% volunteer-run.

"We focus on really building a community of empowered young people and those young people keep coming back," said youth director Brit Swider.

"Girls Rock Camp is cool. Like they are learning how to play instruments and be in a rock band and make a movie," she added.

The mission here is to empower these campers through music education.

"It's a safe space for anybody, and the first year I came here, I was super scared," said McKenzie Torres.

"We talk about it at the beginning of the week that we're all going to be supportive of each other and they really follow through with that," Swider said.

"Some of them come in not knowing anyone or any musical instrument," she added.

"My first year, I got to learn how to play the guitar," said Maia McElvane.

The goal is to feature women leaders, musicians, and professionals who serve as mentors and role-models for the campers.

They have different workshops and guest speakers, including some women from NBC Charlotte.

One of the groups is getting ready for a concert this weekend.

"It's more like just like us having a lot of fun together doing something we like," Carroll said.

"We love the whole crew at Girls Rock Charlotte. They are amazing," said Torres.

If you would like to attend the Girls Rock Charlotte concert, tickets are $10 at the door which goes toward the non-profit's scholarship fund.

The show is on Saturday, August 3 at 7 p.m. at Spirit Square.

