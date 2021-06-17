What is Juneteenth and why do we celebrate it?

Historians claim many slave owners intentionally withheld the news in order to keep labor intact.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our country is one step closer to making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Though it's making headlines now, this celebration, marking the true end of slavery in the US is not new.

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves of the confederate states.

But word didn't travel as fast in the 1860s as it does in today's society.

It took 2.5 years for Lincoln's proclamation to reach Texas and its quarter of a million slaves.

Historians claim many slave owners intentionally withheld the news in order to keep labor intact.

But that changed when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Texas in 1865.

On June 19th, 1865, the slaves were freed.

The first Juneteenth was celebrated in Austin in 1867. Texas became the first state to declare it a holiday more than a century later in 1980.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in the U.S. for decades with barbecues, rodeos, baseball games and church ceremonies.

Today, 48 states recognize Juneteenth along with Washington D.C. It is known by many as the Second Independence Day.

