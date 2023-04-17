Goodwill Day of Giving Saturday, April 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Join WCNC Charlotte for the Goodwill Day of Giving on Saturday, April 29 at the Ballantyne East location.
WCNC Charlotte will broadcast live from the event and WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle will also be there.
The collection runs from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Ballantyne East location, 8622 Camfield Street, Charlotte 28277.
All donations further Goodwill's work to offer free career training and help people in our community prosper and thrive. Annually, Goodwill employs more than 1,200 people.
Now's your chance to help Goodwill make a difference in your community.
Goodwill happily accepts the following new or gently used items:
Goodwill accepts new or gently-used donations of clothing, electronics and household items at any of the Charlotte area's 30-plus convenient retail stores or drop-off locations. Furniture donations may also be dropped off at any of their retail stores. Items that they always appreciate include:
- Clothing
- Shoes and fashion accessories
- Collectibles and antiques
- Books, music and movies
- Housewares and home décor
- Household textiles and bedding
- Furniture
- Small Appliances
- Computers and related accessories
- Electronic equipment
- Sports equipment
- Toys and video games
- Flat-panel televisions (working or non-working)
Items Goodwill cannot accept include:
- Mattresses and box springs
- Bed pillows
- Pianos
- Hazardous, flammable or toxic materials
- Children’s car seats or drop-side cribs
- Non-flat screen TVs
- Items that have been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission