Goodwill Day of Giving Saturday, April 29

"I'll be donating some clothing and household items. See you on April 29th," said WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Join WCNC Charlotte for the Goodwill Day of Giving on Saturday, April 29 at the Ballantyne East location.

WCNC Charlotte will broadcast live from the event and WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle will also be there.

The collection runs from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Ballantyne East location, 8622 Camfield Street, Charlotte 28277.

All donations further Goodwill's work to offer free career training and help people in our community prosper and thrive. Annually, Goodwill employs more than 1,200 people.

Now's your chance to help Goodwill make a difference in your community.

Goodwill happily accepts the following new or gently used items:

Goodwill accepts new or gently-used donations of clothing, electronics and household items at any of the Charlotte area's 30-plus convenient retail stores or drop-off locations. Furniture donations may also be dropped off at any of their retail stores. Items that they always appreciate include:

Clothing

Shoes and fashion accessories

Collectibles and antiques

Books, music and movies

Housewares and home décor

Household textiles and bedding

Furniture

Small Appliances

Computers and related accessories

Electronic equipment

Sports equipment

Toys and video games

Flat-panel televisions (working or non-working)

Items Goodwill cannot accept include: