Grammy-winning singer Anthony Hamilton helps give back to Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Award-winning singer and Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton spent part of Saturday helping give supplies to a Charlotte neighborhood.

“We are out here to do the work,” Hamilton said. “Plant a seed of hope and give back to people who are less fortunate."

That’s what he and his foundation aimed to do — helping give out groceries, school supplies, hand sanitizers and face masks. The event was also used to help people register to vote.

Hamilton has put on events similar in recent weeks to give back to the community. On Saturday, it was for the Dillehay Courts Community.

"Because people are still in need," Hamilton said. "Any time people are still in need, that means there is work to do."

Hamilton said he also hopes people seeing him will serve as a reminder that they can do anything.