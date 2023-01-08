'I'd love to see her in a loving home': Shelter has housed abandoned dog nearly 6 years

Gatlin was dropped off at the Humane Society of York County in September 2017. Her heartbreaking past has made it hard to find her forever home.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Animal shelters across the Charlotte area remain at or near-maximum capacity as officials prepare for the annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

Each animal has its own story and the sad reality for many is they only know life at the shelter. Some spend years in the kennel before a loving family gives them their forever home. One such dog at the Humane Society of York County shelter is Gatlin, or "Gatty," a 9-year-old Stratforshire terrier.

Gatlin's been at the Humane Society for over five years. She was dropped off there in September 2017. Perceived by some as an aggressive dog, shelter officials say she's actually just unsure of people because of the difficult situation she came from. Bethany Clark has been trying to find Gatlin a home for some time.

"She would love a fenced yard, maybe somebody who has a garden because really she just wants to be with her person," Clark said. "We go and sit in her kennel with her and she just wants to snuggle."

Right now, the Humane Society of York County has around 50 dogs and close to 200 cats ready for adoption. The volunteers do an outstanding job with all of the pets housed at the shelter. It's a never-ending process, one that volunteers and full-time staff take seriously. Everything is local as far as funding goes, and that means every cent is a donation. It costs around $61,000 to operate the shelter for one month. Somehow, the people of the community make it happen.

And a big part of is the Humane Society's motto "To find loving fur-ever homes for dogs and cats." Their actual mission goes far beyond that, to make sure cats and dogs are treated in a humane manner, are rescued and then placed in loving, forever homes. Some other goals are to increase the amount of rescues and adoptions. They're also on a mission to encourage pet owners to be more responsible and accountable for their actions.

The Humane Society of York County supports spay and neuter programs for community dogs. That includes free-ranging dogs and strays. Statistics show that sterilized pets often lead longer, healthier lives and the procedure has a low complication rate. There are also many behavioral benefits.

As for Gatty, it's a matter of getting to know this sweet tail-wagger. She's gentle and affectionate, and all of the volunteers who work with Gatty can't help but love her. Her favorite things to do are chase rubber balls, devour treats and cuddle on the sofa. The shelter says it's a matter of finding the right person to spend time with Gatty and form a bond that will last forever. Once this happens, the Humane Society will do everything it can to help with suggestions and advice for potential owners' questions.

Anyone interested in adopting Gatlin or any of their special pets can click here for more information.

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.