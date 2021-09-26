Charlotte agency enlisting help of social media influencers, entertainers for campaign to stop youth violence

Heal Charlotte is spearheading the campaign to use as a tool to help deter the ongoing violence among young people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte-based agency is doing its part to help curb the ongoing violence among young people in the Queen City.

Heal Charlotte spent time on Sunday, Sept. 26, to work on the "Stop the Violence" marketing campaign with a photo shoot.

The organization is enlisting the help of social media influencers, athletes and entertaining that will promote the brand and message of "Stop the Violence" on social media platforms.

It is a message that couldn't come at a better time in Charlotte with more than 70 homicides reported this year. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that more than 10 of the homicides reported this year have involved juveniles.

"The homicide rate is affecting our youth more than anything," said Gregg Jackson with Heal Charlotte. "Kids that are 16-24, they're losing their lives everyday out here. Rest in peace to the kids that are under 16, too, that have lost their lives to senseless gun violence. That affects me and affects everyone that's a parent that's in here. It's my responsibility to make sure everyone has a voice."

According to the agency, this activity is a promotional precursor for community awareness events, focused marketing to youth, and establishing common language around violence prevention.

Jackson said more community awareness events are expected in the coming days.

You can learn more about the initiative by clicking here.

