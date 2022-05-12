Bring Magical Toy Drive donations Saturday to Belk Carolina Place

The WCNC Charlotte team will be at Belk Carolina Place on Saturday from 9am to 4pm collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Magical Toy Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

WCNC Charlotte teamed up once again with The Salvation Army to help those less fortunate who need help putting gifts under the tree this year. The team will be hosting a contactless in person donation drive on Saturday at Carolina Place Mall for the Magical Toy Drive.

The drive-thru event will be held in the Belk parking lot, 11009 Carolina Pl Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134. Our teams will be collecting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for children in need and say hello to the WCNC Charlotte team.

Donation barrels are placed at Charlotte area Belk and Original Mattress Factory stores for new, unwrapped toys to help make sure every child in need has a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Donations will be collected inside Charlotte area Belk stores and Original Mattress Factory locations through Friday, Dec. 16.

Anyone can also donate money online.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance this holiday, reach out to The Salvation Army.

From all of us at WCNC Charlotte, thank you for helping make this holiday season a magical one for children in need!

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts