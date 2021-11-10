Magical Toy Drive drop-off locations

A list of Charlotte area locations to drop off a new unwrapped toy for the Magical Toy Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are several Charlotte area locations for donors to drop off new unwrapped toy for the Magical Toy Drive.

Toys can be purchased at any Charlotte area Belk store in the toy section or drop off any previously purchased toys in the donation barrels:

Monroe Crossing, 2115 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 600, Monroe, NC 28110

Eastridge Mall, 254 N. New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054

Carolina Mall, 1480 Concord Parkway N, Concord, NC 28025

Albemarle Crossing Mall, 814 NC 24/27 By-pass, Albemarle, NC 28001

Lincoln Center, 415 N. Generals Blvd, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Lancaster Square, 969 N. Main St, Lancaster, SC 29720

Northlake Mall, 7115 Northlake Mall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216

SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Carolina Place Mall, 11009 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134

Mooresville Festival, 350 W. Plaza Drive - A, Mooresville, NC 28117

Galleria Mall, 2251 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Valley Hills Mall, 1980 US Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602

Cleveland Mall, 2001-1 East Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28150

Wallace Commons, 1455 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144

Signal Hill Mall, 1607 East Broad St, Statesville, NC 28625

Donations can also be dropped off at Original Mattress Factory area locations: