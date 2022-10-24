Help kids have toys for Christmas

WCNC Charlotte teamed up once again with The Salvation Army to help those less fortunate who need help putting gifts under the tree this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation and the burden of high costs, thousands of families in the Charlotte area community are turning to The Salvation Army for support. Across the viewing area, The Salvation Army expects to provide gifts to nearly 21,000 children this year.

To meet the need, WCNC Charlotte teamed up with Belk, Original Mattress Factory and Tropical Smoothie Cafe to help make the holidays magical for everyone with the Magical Toy Drive.

Donation barrels will be placed at Charlotte area Belk stores and Original Mattress Factory for new, unwrapped toys to help make sure every child in need has a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Donations can also be made online. Gifts purchased for the Magical Toy Drive can be purchased online and shipped directly to the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte through this web site through November 18..

An in person Magical Toy Drive drive-thru event will be hosted by WCNC Charlotte on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the Belk at Carolina Place with team volunteers, store associates, and The Salvation Army. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for children in need to stop by to meet the WCNC Charlotte team.

The toy drive launches Tuesday, November 22.

Donations will be collected inside Charlotte area Belk stores and Original Mattress Factory locations through Friday, Dec. 16.

Anyone can also donate money online.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance this holiday, reach out to The Salvation Army.