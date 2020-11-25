Help families in need. Drop off a new toy Saturday during donation drive

Join WCNC Charlotte and the Salvation Army Saturday for a contactless donation drive at Belk Carolina Place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Salvation Army told WCNC Charlotte they have seen about 60% more requests for Christmas toys this year than in previous years. Due to the pandemic, people who used to donate, are now finding themselves in need of donations themselves.

In an effort to help those in need WCNC Charlotte and The Salvation Army have teamed up again this year for the Magical Toy Drive.

The Salvation Army is hosting a contactless in person donation drive to collect toys on Saturday, November 28 in the Belk parking lot of Carolina Place Mall, 11009 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville, NC 28134 from 8:30AM to 6:30PM.

WCNC Charlotte will provide live coverage throughout the day as donations are collected. Masks are required at this event and all social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Donations can be made the following way through December 6: