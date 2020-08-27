‘We’ve learned how to prepare’ | NC resources heading to the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Emergency supplies like water, generators and clean-up materials are some of the top concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Laura, outside resources from the greater Charlotte area are moving in to offer some storm preparedness.

Meteorologists forecast Hurricane Laura as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year. It’s expected to bring a combination of heavy rains and strong winds.

“Every storm is unique and different from the last one,” Billy Graham Rapid Response team member Charlie Clark said.

His team is traveling to the Gulf Coast with two Mobile Ministry Centers to help where needed.

”The trucks are stocked with materials we may need to respond whether it be the Bible, Billy’s material, and other materials of comfort and hope and peace,” Clark said.

.@SamaritansPurse is preparing teams to respond as #HurricaneLaura approaches. Pray for those in this storm’s path, that God would protect them. pic.twitter.com/uFI6czXK4I — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 26, 2020

Lowe’s is also preparing to send more than 5,000 buckets stocked with emergency supplies to areas within the projected path of Hurricane Laura.

“Because of these COVID environments we can do so that customers can drive through, we can put it in their car or trunk and these are free courtesy of Lowe’s,” Lowe’s Supply Chain Executive Vice President Donald Frieson said.

The Billy Graham Rapid Respond team says COVID-19 has also forced their team to adjust their assisting skills as well.

“We’ve learned how to prepare, what people are going through and how to better be available,” Clark said. “But now you have to really be cautious. Stand back a little, but still encounter with them, as best as you can with the mask.”