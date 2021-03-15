x
1 dead, 2 injured in south Charlotte triple shooting

CMPD is investigating a homicide on Kings Ridge Drive in South Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a triple shooting overnight.

CMPD said it happened near the 7500 block of Kings Ridge Drive in south Charlotte.

Police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just after midnight Monday. CMPD said when they arrived they found a man dead on the scene from a gunshot wound. A second victim was also found with a gunshot wound at the scene. Police said that person has life-threatening injuries. 

According to CMPD, a third victim showed up at a local hospital. That person has non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

At this time there is no information available about a possible suspect. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

