1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The department said officers responded to a deadly weapon call near Eastcrest Drive and Central Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, according to police. One was pronounced dead just after 5:00 a.m from their sustained injuries, the department said.