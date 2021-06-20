x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting, CMPD says

Police say two victims were transported to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The department said officers responded to a deadly weapon call near Eastcrest Drive and Central Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, according to police. One was pronounced dead just after 5:00 a.m from their sustained injuries, the department said. 

This homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Related Articles

 