1 person dead after shooting in Pineville, Medic says

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pineville early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area along Windage Way just after 1 a.m. Callers told officials that two vehicles drove away from the scene.

A witness helped police locate one of the vehicles that drove away, officers said. Subsequently, officers were able to locate an unidentified victim along Industrial Drive.

The victim was was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Medic.

No word on if any suspects have been identified in this incident.

Anyone with information concerning this incident are encouraged to call the Pineville Police Department’s Tip’s Line at 704-889-TIPS or the Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-704-889-2231.

