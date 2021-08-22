1 person dead following shooting in Salisbury, police say

The Salisbury Police Department said it responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. Sunday.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting overnight in Salisbury, The Salisbury Police Department confirmed.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call around 1 a.m. along Carpenters Circle in Salisbury.

Gary Dionne Lowe, 39, was found at the scene with sustained gunshot injuries, police said. The department said Lowe was taken to Novant Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This homicide remains under investigation.