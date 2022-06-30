12-year-old injured in Hickory shooting

Officials said a woman called police saying six young boys were on her porch threatening to assault her 16-year-old son.

HICKORY, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy in Hickory is recovering after getting shot Wednesday evening, The Hickory Police Department reports.



According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m., on Sixth Avenue South West. Officials said a woman called police saying six young boys were on her porch threatening to assault her 16-year-old son.

When police were on their way they said shots were fired. That's when they found a 12-year-old boy lying next to the road one block over.

Police said the teen was then carried away from the house on Sixth Street by another teen. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 16-year-old that was threatened was identified as the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hickory Police.

