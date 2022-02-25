18-year-old accused of killing his grandfather in northwest Charlotte, police say

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 18-year-old is in custody after his grandfather was found murdered in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call along Glasgow Road near Moores Chapel Road shortly after noon.

Officers found 66-year-old Horace Cook suffering from an injury. Cook was pronounced dead by Medic, according to police.

Investigators later identified Cook's grandson, Nicholas Smith, as a suspect in the incident. Police said Smith already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Patrol officers located Smith nearby in his grandfather's car and took him into custody.

Following an interview with detectives, Smith was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, armed robbery, and larceny of a firearm.