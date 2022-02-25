x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

18-year-old accused of killing his grandfather in northwest Charlotte, police say

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 18-year-old is in custody after his grandfather was found murdered in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a call along Glasgow Road near Moores Chapel Road shortly after noon.

MORE NEWS: Man wanted as person of interest after wife found dead near Mooresville, deputies say

Officers found 66-year-old Horace Cook suffering from an injury. Cook was pronounced dead by Medic, according to police.

Investigators later identified Cook's grandson, Nicholas Smith, as a suspect in the incident. Police said Smith already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

Patrol officers located Smith nearby in his grandfather's car and took him into custody.

Following an interview with detectives, Smith was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder, armed robbery, and larceny of a firearm.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.    

Related Articles

  

In Other News

Seeking solutions to stolen guns on Charlotte's streets