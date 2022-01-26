Huntersville police identify homicide victim seen in surveillance video

Police believe the victim had been missing since July 2021 before she was picked up by the suspects in the area of I-85 and Sugar Creek Road in August.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department has identified a homicide victim whose remains were found near a mobile home in late January.

Detectives said they believe the woman, who has now been identified as 47-year-old Alibria “Libby” Kerns of Rowan County, had been missing since July 2021 before she was picked up by the suspects in the area of I-85 and Sugar Creek Road in August.

Huntersville detectives received a tip from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Jan. 26 about a potential homicide victim on Comanche Road, which is off Hambright Road. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home in the 12300 block of Comanche Road, where Kerns' remains were found buried in a shallow grave behind a mobile home on Jan. 27.

That same day, detectives sought arrest warrants for Christopher John Nailor for first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing a death. Huntersville investigators said they identified a second suspect in the case. That suspect has since been identified as 36-year-old Cody “Red” Camarda Graham. Police said Graham has been in custody, in Michigan, since well before the investigation began, on unrelated charges.

PLEASE RT! We need YOUR help identifying the victim in a Homicide investigation that began on 1/26/22.

We believe the suspects picked up the victim near the area of Sugar Creek Rd./I-85 at approximately 2:15 am on 8/4/21. https://t.co/JHuKndoRR1 — Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) February 4, 2022

Upon returning from Michigan, the Huntersville Police Department sought, and obtained, charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and concealing a death. Graham will remain in custody in Michigan until an extradition hearing is completed.

Detectives said they believe Kerns was picked up by Nailor and Graham in the area of Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 in north Charlotte around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts