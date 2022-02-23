Man seriously injured following shooting in south Charlotte

Police said once they got to the scene, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was seriously injured following a shooting in south Charlotte early Wednesday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Annlin Avenue, close to I-77 and South Tryon Street. Police said once they got to the scene, they located the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said that man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

