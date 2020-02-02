GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Gastonia early Sunday morning, the Gastonia Police Department reports.

According to police, 24-year-old Katelyn Abernathy was traveling along the 400 block of East Long Avenue when she ran up on the sidewalk and struck Charles Henry Love, 61, and Keytiada Cooke, 31, both of Gastonia.

Police report Love died on the scene and Cooke died at the hospital.

Police have charged Abernathy with two counts of death by motor vehicle, felony hit/run serious injury/death, failure to maintain lane control, DWI and registration plate/card expired.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

