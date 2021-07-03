50-year-old Charlotte man killed, another injured in Kannapolis | Police searching for second victim's vehicle

At this time, the police department is asking for the public's help in locating the second victim's vehicle.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The search is on for a minivan police believe to be stolen during a homicide in Kannapolis.

On July 3 around 8:41 a.m. the Kannapolis Police Department responded to the area of Wrightman Oaks Court and located 50-year-old David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen dead and another victim, a 46-year-old male injured.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At this time, the police department is asking for the public's help in locating the second victim's vehicle. The vehicle is a white Honda Odyssey with Ohio tag JKB-4864.

Anyone with any information on the location of the vehicle is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

