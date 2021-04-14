x
Crime

Alamance County authorities to update double homicide, burglary investigation

Deputies in Alamance County, North Carolina, will provide an update on the investigation of a double homicide-burglary case.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in Alamance County, North Carolina, will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to update a double homicide-burglary investigation from last week. 

In a press release, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they were go over preliminary information related to the case. Detectives have not provided any further information in the press release. Alamance County is about 115 miles northeast of Charlotte along I-85. 

WCNC Charlotte will livestream the press conference at 1 p.m. 

