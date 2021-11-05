Man arrested after stealing police car following high-speed chase

The suspect was arrested after stealing a deputy's patrol car and ramming another police cruiser, injuring a deputy in the process.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — One person is in custody after Alexander County deputies said he led police on a chase before stealing a deputy's patrol car and ramming another officer's vehicle early Friday morning.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a speeding driver on Highway 127 around 3 a.m. Sheriff Chris Bowman told WCNC Charlotte deputies used stop sticks to end the pursuit on Antioch Church Road.

Bowman said the suspect, who has not been identified, then got out of his vehicle and jumped into the deputy's patrol car. The suspect rammed into another responding deputy's patrol vehicle. Bowman said the deputy split his forehead on the steering wheel and is expected to be OK.

The deputy whose patrol vehicle was stolen then opened fire into the vehicle, forcing the suspect to jump and run from the car. He was taken into custody a short time later. Bowman said deputies found a large knife in the suspect's possession when he was arrested.

WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne is in Alexander County learning more information. He will have a report on WCNC Charlotte News at Midday.

