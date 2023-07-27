New video shows police searching Charlotte home of missing woman's boyfriend

Video taken by Allisha Watts' sister shows investigators searching the home of James Dunmore. Watts has been missing since July 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New video shows investigators searching the University City home of James Dunmore, the boyfriend of missing North Carolina woman Allisha Watts. The home is where Watts was last seen before being reported missing on July 16.

Dunmore was found unresponsive in Watts' Mercedes-Benz SUV at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Anson County on July 18. The vehicle was towed back to Charlotte for processing by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. There's still no sign of Watts and detectives haven't given an update on Dunmore's condition or if he's been questioned about her disappearance.

Watts' sister shared a video with WCNC Charlotte that shows police going in and out of Dunmore's home. CMPD hasn't said why they were searching the house or if they found anything related to the case. The 39-year-old Moore County woman was coming to Charlotte for a comedy show and planned to stay with Dunmore, according to her friend Learen Blue.

The couple met recently, according to Blue, who says she saw several red flags in his behavior.

"There were several things he would say or do, to us, that were controlling," Blue said. "But to her, it was, 'He loves me.'"

Stephanie Johnson, Watts' sister, told WRAL this behavior is very unusual for her.

"She is not the type of person that would just disappear and leave and not have contact with her family or friends," Johnson said. "She's loved and we want her home. That's why we are looking for her, taking matters into our own hands."

The Racial Justice Network and a concerned group of friends held a news conference in Charlotte Wednesday demanding answers from CMPD about the case, claiming detectives weren't giving them any information. CMPD said it is following every lead and asks anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts