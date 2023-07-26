'Where is Allisha?' Family and friends demand answers as they search for missing NC woman

Family and friends of Allisha Watts are demanding answers from police and asking anyone with information about her disappearance to help find her.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends of missing North Carolina woman Allisha Watts gathered in Uptown Wednesday to demand answers from law enforcement in the search for the 39-year-old who hasn't been seen or heard from since making a trip to Charlotte earlier this month.

Leaders from the Racial Justice Network led a news conference with the group, which chartered a bus from Southern Pines, where Watts is from. Her Mercedes-Benz SUV was found by state troopers at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Anson County on July 18, two days after she was reported missing. The vehicle was towed to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police headquarters so detectives could search it for evidence.

A man identified as her boyfriend, James Dunmore, was found unresponsive in the vehicle and taken to a hospital. Investigators say there's still no sign of Watts' whereabouts. Detectives have not said if Dunmore is considered a suspect in the case or if any charges are expected.

Family members said Watts was going to a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum on the weekend of July 16 and to visit Dunmore. It's unclear if Watts ever made it to that show. CMPD issued a statement Wednesday saying detectives are following all leads in the case.

"There's too many loopholes, too many unanswered questions we have," Learen Blue, one of Watts' best friends, said. "We just need to know the last place she was at. We now know where they found her car and the unresponsive man in the car. Where is he? Where is Allisha? They're not telling us anything."

Dr. Candace Brewer, the national president of the Racial Justice Network, said the group is working to form a search party and asked anyone with information to call their hotline immediately at 1-800-694-1981. Brewer said she never met Watts but has been moved by the outpouring of support to find her.

"We're boots on the ground 24/7," Brewer said. "We ask the community, do not hesitate to contact us. Alisha Watts' life matters. She matters to her community."

Watts' friends also called on Anson County investigators to release any information they have, particularly when it comes to where her SUV was found and Dunmore's status.

"Where did you take him?" Blue said. "Did he go to the hospital, did you take him into custody? We don't know. Where is he now? He's the missing piece to the puzzle to find Allisha, so where is James Dunmore?"

CMPD asks anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Allisha Watts to call 911 immediately.