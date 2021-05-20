Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at hookah lounge

Detectives said multiple shooters fired dozens of shots in a matter of seconds outside the Babylon Hookah Lounge in Uptown on May 17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at an Uptown Charlotte hookah lounge earlier this week, police announced.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Cecil Orelefant Oxner, 43, was charged with attempted first-degree murder for his role in the shooting in the parking lot of the Babylon Hookah Bar on College Street on May 17. Detectives said multiple shooters fired upwards of 55 or 56 shots during the shootout that happened around 2:30 a.m.

Detectives said Oxner was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting. Police did not say if Oxner fired shots during the incident.

CMPD Capt. Brad Koch said there were three cars involved in this incident. Police said one of the cars involved was located and said five suspects were detained. Koch said two of those suspects were arrested on unrelated charges.

Police said they are still looking for two more vehicles involved in the shooting. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Honda Mazda CX5 and a white four-door Honda Accord.

Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.