Police searching for suspect near Rock Hill High School

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect believed to be located near Rock Hill High School.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Students are being held and not being dismissed from some Rock Hill schools as law enforcement searches for a suspect near Rock Hill High School.

The York County Sheriff's Office, assisted by a helicopter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, is searching for the suspect directly behind Rock Hill High School, which is located at 320 West Springdale Road near the interchange of U.S. Route 21 and Interstate 77, according to officials.

The following Rock Hill Schools are on lockdown:

Rock Hill High School

Independence Elementary School

Lesslie Elementary School

Castle Heights Elementary

Mt. Holly Elementary

Flexible Learning Center

The school district confirmed the elementary school dismissal is being delayed at this time. It was not immediately known when students would be dismissed.

The dismissal for the middle and high schools, which is typically scheduled after 3:30 p.m., is being reviewed as law enforcement continues their search.

"We're working closely with law enforcement to protect our campuses in the area," a school district spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte.

On their Facebook page Tuesday, Rock Hill Schools said, "This lockdown event is in relation to the suspect that has been on the run in Chester County since Tuesday morning."

A manhunt has been ongoing since Monday for Tyler Terry, who is accused of firing shots at Chester County Sheriff's Office deputies while riding as a passenger in a car fleeing law enforcement.

"He is to be considered armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Max Dorsey said Monday. "He fired shots, multiple shots at my deputies."

There are numerous warrants for Terry's arrest. On Tuesday, the Chester City Police Department obtained five warrants for attempted murder stemming from the shooting at deputies Monday. Additionally, a warrant has been issued accusing Terry of the May 2 murder of Thomas Hardin.

The York County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday the person had fled from deputies.

Based on the search area, Terry is believed to be in a wooded area located adjacent to Rock Hill School and adjacent I-77 between Fire Tower Road and U.S. Route 21.