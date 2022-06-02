Student charged with threatening to shoot students at graduation, Charlotte police say

Kannapolis police also confirmed an increased presence at Bradford Prepartory School's graduation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte prep school student is now accused of making a threat to shoot students during graduation ceremonies.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 18-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor reportedly threatened to shoot Bradford Preparatory School students during the ceremony. CMPD said he reportedly made the threat while on school property and is now charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.

The graduation ceremony, which is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, will see a police presence according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

The school told WCNC Charlotte they were aware of the arrest and deferred further questions to CMPD.

The threat of violence against Bradford Prep comes on the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On Wednesday, loved ones laid Irma and Joe Garcia to rest. Irma Garcia was killed during the Uvalde shooting, and her husband Joe died of a heart attack two days later.

The Uvalde shooting - along with other mass shootings like the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York - have sparked the gun control debate once again. A panel in the U.S. House of Representatives is taking up a gun bill that, if passed, would raise the age limit for purchasing certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. It would also restrict access to high-capacity magazines.

