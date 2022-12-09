Gun found during search of student's car at Lancaster County school

Buford High School administrators found a handgun in a student's vehicle while conducting an unrelated search, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A handgun was found during the search of a student's vehicle at Buford High School in Lancaster County Friday, school officials announced.

The Lancaster County School District said no one was threatened with the weapon. Administrators were searching the student's vehicle after an alleged violation of school rules. District leaders did not specifically say what they were searching the student's vehicle for when the gun was found.

A school resource officer with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office was called to the vehicle and secured the gun. No one was hurt during the incident.

The student involved, who was not named, will face disciplinary action in accordance with South Carolina law and district policy. Any potential charges against the student will be determined by law enforcement, a district statement said. Under state law, any student found with a weapon on campus is subject to a full calendar-year expulsion.

This is the second weapon found at a school in Lancaster County since August. A gun was found in a South Middle School student's backpack on the first day of class in August.