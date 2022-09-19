Carowinds to introduce chaperone policy Tuesday

A situation at the amusement park Saturday caused a panic among guests attending the Scarowinds festivities.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Carowinds announced Monday a new chaperone policy following an incident Saturday that set off a panic among guests. Details regarding the new policy are expected to be released Tuesday.

"We are implementing additional security protocols, including a new chaperone policy that will be introduced tomorrow," a spokesperson for the amusement park said Monday in a released statement.

On Saturday, amusement park officials closed the early park at 11 p.m. due to what they described as "unruly behavior by several groups of minors." Park leaders said the actions of these groups led to rumors that a serious threat was present inside.

What actually happened in the park is still not immediately clear but guests who spoke to WCNC Charlotte described chaotic crowds.

“We were walking normally then out of nowhere a massive crowd of probably like, between 50 and 100 people running towards us screaming," Bethany Bloomer said. "So, we ducked over and got out of the way. It was chaotic."

"We saw people running from a part of the park and screaming their heads off saying there’s a shooter," Rylan Scott said. "Imagine a big crowd times two. Everyone in the park was trying to evacuate and get to the exits quick."

Law enforcement responded to the park to help evacuate guests. Drivers experienced extensive traffic jams arriving and departing the parking lots.

On Saturday night, the amusement park, which sits on the state line between Charlotte, North Carolina and Fort Mill, South Carolina, was hosting its Halloween-themed Scarowinds festivities. At the time, the park encouraged but did not require chaperones.