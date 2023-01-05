'Law enforcement should be called' | How Caylee's Law plays a role in the Madalina Cojocari case

Caylee's Law was inspired by Caylee Anthony, a Florida two-year-old who was not reported missing for 31 days. Prosecutors confirm the law is at play in this case.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A big challenge in the investigation into what happened to Madalina Cojocari is the lapse in time between when she was reported missing and her actual disappearance.

The 11-year-old North Carolina girl was last seen publicly on November 21. Recorded video shows her getting off the school bus at her stop. Her mother, Diana Cojocari told police the last time she saw Madalina was on November 23. However, she didn’t report her daughter missing for three more weeks.

That chunk of time allowed prosecutors to charge Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter with a felony crime of failure to report a missing child. This crime falls under what’s known as Caylee’s Law.

“With any investigation, let’s face it, 10 minutes is too long but three weeks is a very long time,” John Bischoff, Vice President of the Missing Children Division of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, told WCNC Charlotte.

The three-week time period violates North Carolina law. Caylee’s Law has been on the books since 2013 and makes failing to report a missing child within 24 hours a felony. The law is inspired by Caylee Anthony, a Florida two-year-old who was not reported missing for 31 days. Her mother, Casey Anthony, was later acquitted of Caylee’s murder.

“That one caught the attention of the world really and it certainly caught the attention of people in my district. I got a lot of calls from people outraged and asking what would be the case if that happened in North Carolina,” Representative Kelly Hastings recalled.

The Gaston and Cleveland County representative introduced the law after learning there was a previous loophole, which did not stipulate a required timeframe for a parent to report a child missing.

Prosecutors confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the law is again relevant in the case of Madalina Cojocari's disappearance.

“To have a law that can play a prominent role in a situation like this, that’s the pinnacle for a legislator,” Hastings said. “I’m glad it’s able to help in some small way.”

Madalina’s mother and stepfather were indicted on felony charges on Tuesday. The indictment is a standard procedure and will move their cases out of district court and into superior court.

“Legislation like that is very important," Bischoff said of Caylee's Law. Historically families were under the impression there was a time frame, a waiting period to report a child missing and that is not the case. The minute a child is not where they’re supposed to be, law enforcement should be called."

Meanwhile, billboards across the state and posters plastered around the area show Madalina’s smiling face. Investigators and advocates urging the community to continue sharing her picture and information, in hopes it will illicit an important tip.

“You might think back to your doorbell camera or a security camera you have on your home -- or something you witnessed when you were in a certain point of town," Bischoff said. "Any bit of information is important at this point."

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is helping in the investigation where it can. Bischoff said they have access to certain databases that can help police and mainly work to keep attention on Madalina.

“Don’t let that information slip by. If the community feels it’s important, then report it because it just may help save a child, you never know,” he said. He warns that while social media can help, it can also add to misinformation and rumors.

Investigators haven’t shared any new details on the case as they continue to search for her.

At last check, superior court dates for Cojocari and Palmiter still have not been set.