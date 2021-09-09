CMS to discuss recent gun violence

The news briefing comes after a string of incidents rocked the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will discuss recent incidents of gun violence within the community during a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

The briefing, just announced Thursday morning, will happen at 12:30 p.m. Superintendent Earnet Winston is expected to speak.

The briefing comes on the heels of a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night that left 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa dead earlier in the week. The overnight shooting along Richard Rozzelle Drive in northwest Charlotte saw more than 150 shots fired into the boy's home, killing him and grazing his 4-year-old sister.

In their own news conference later that day, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they believed the suspects were teenage students connected to three Charlotte-area high schools: Hopewell High School, North Mecklenburg High School, and Chambers High School (formerly Vance). All three schools are located within miles of each other.

CMS had previously said in a statement they were working with community organizations on intervention programs.